Erweiterte Funktionen



Lilly: Taltz Shows Superior Efficacy Compared To Stelara In Plaque Psoriasis




05.03.17 06:10
dpa-AFX


INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Saturday that patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis treated with Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated superior efficacy at 24 weeks compared to patients treated with Stelara (ustekinumab).


Detailed results from the IXORA-S study were presented during the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting taking place March 3-7 in Orlando.


At 24 weeks, patients treated with Taltz achieved significantly higher response rates compared to patients treated with Stelara. This includes 83 percent of patients who achieved Psoriasis Area Severity Index 90-the study's primary endpoint, compared to 59 percent of patients who achieved PASI 90 after treatment with Stelara.


In the IXORA-S study, patients were randomized to receive either Stelara or Taltz, following a 160-mg starting dose, for a total of 52 weeks.


The majority of treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate.


Lotus Mallbris, global brand development leader, Taltz, Eli Lilly, said, "The approval of Taltz in the U.S., Canada and Europe nearly one year ago introduced a treatment option that could help patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis achieve virtually clear or completely clear skin."


Results from Phase 3 trials evaluating Taltz for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis are expected to be presented later this year. Taltz is also in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,78 $ 82,91 $ 0,87 $ +1,05% 04.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 84,14 $ 64,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,20 € -0,04%  03.03.17
NYSE 83,78 $ +1,05%  03.03.17
München 79,11 € 0,00%  03.03.17
Stuttgart 79,01 € 0,00%  03.03.17
Frankfurt 78,967 € -0,48%  03.03.17
Hamburg 78,28 € -1,09%  03.03.17
Hannover 78,28 € -1,09%  03.03.17
Düsseldorf 78,28 € -1,20%  03.03.17
Berlin 78,25 € -1,22%  03.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,. 23.11.16
2 Diabetes Allianz 30.05.11
8 Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly . 14.09.09
  Eli Lilly: FDA Approval for Eff. 11.07.09
  Schizophrenias und Jazz 17.06.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...