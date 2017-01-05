Lilly Announces Changes In Organization, Leadership Structure

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday a series of changes to its organization and leadership structure to better align them with the company's growth opportunities.





The company hired Christi Shaw to lead the Bio-Medicines business beginning April 3. Shaw will succeed David Ricks, who became Lilly's president and CEO on January 1, as senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines. Shaw started her career at Lilly in 1989.

The company also said Enrique Conterno, senior vice president of Lilly and president of Lilly Diabetes, will assume additional responsibilities as president of Lilly USA. Alex Azar, president of Lilly USA, has decided to leave Lilly to pursue other career opportunities.

Further, the company said that the Diabetes, Oncology and Bio-Medicines human pharmaceutical therapeutic business areas will assume commercial responsibility for their products in China beginning on February 1. This is in addition to the U.S., Japanese and Canadian markets in which they already operate.

Lilly Diabetes will host the company's human pharmaceutical commercial operations in the United States, China, Japan and Canada.

Lilly's current Emerging Markets business will combine with Europe to form Lilly International, which will have commercial responsibility for the company's human pharmaceutical products in these markets.

Alfonso (Chito) Zulueta, who has led the Emerging Markets business for the last three years, will be senior vice president of Lilly and president of Lilly International.

Sue Mahony will continue as senior vice president of Lilly and president of Lilly Oncology.

Ricks said, "Lilly begins 2017 with a clear view of its opportunities for growth in the years ahead. The adjustments we are announcing today to pharmaceutical therapeutic and geographic business areas are designed to maximize the potential of our late-stage pipeline and newly launched medicines, while improving productivity."

