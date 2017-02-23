Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Reports 31% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 22:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $16.08 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $12.24 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 80.2% to $38.19 million. This was up from $21.19 million last year.


Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $16.08 Mln. vs. $12.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Revenue (Q4): $38.19 Mln vs. $21.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 80.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


