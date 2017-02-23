Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Reports 31% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
23.02.17 22:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $16.08 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $12.24 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 80.2% to $38.19 million. This was up from $21.19 million last year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $16.08 Mln. vs. $12.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Revenue (Q4): $38.19 Mln vs. $21.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 80.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,84 $
|103,27 $
|-0,43 $
|-0,42%
|23.02./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US53220K5048
|A1C9RN
|139,79 $
|87,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,60 €
|-4,90%
|23.02.17
|Stuttgart
|95,311 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Nasdaq
|102,84 $
|-0,42%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|96,864 €
|-1,32%
|23.02.17
|Berlin
|96,93 €
|-2,14%
|23.02.17
