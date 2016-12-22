Erweiterte Funktionen



Ligand In License And Supply Deals With Novartis For Captisol-enabled Trametinib




22.12.16 16:36
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(LGND) said it has entered into global license and supply agreements with Novartis AG (NVS) for the development and commercialization of a Captisol-enabled oral liquid formulation of trametinib.


This is a kinase inhibitor currently indicated as a single agent or in combination with dabrafenib, for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600 mutation.


Under the terms of the license, Ligand will be eligible to receive a license fee, royalties on future net sales, and revenue from Captisol material sales. Novartis will be responsible for all costs related to the program.


Captisol is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs.


John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand said, "This represents an expansion of our relationship with Novartis as they develop an oral liquid formulation potential treatment option. This transaction continues to show the ability of Captisol to address unmet solubility and other formulation issues facing the industry."


Bitte warten...