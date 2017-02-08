Level 3 Communications Inc. Bottom Line Drops 92% In Q4
08.02.17 22:53
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Level 3 Communications Inc.
(LVLT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings declined to $0.25 billion, or $0.69 per share. This was down from $3.32 billion, or $9.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.03 billion. This was down from $2.05 billion last year.
Level 3 Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $0.25 Bln. vs. $3.32 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $9.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.5% -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,55 $
|58,18 $
|-0,63 $
|-1,08%
|09.02./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US52729N3089
|A1JL12
|60,13 $
|41,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,425 €
|-1,91%
|08.02.17
|München
|54,62 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Stuttgart
|53,479 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Berlin
|54,34 €
|-0,07%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|54,45 €
|-0,11%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|53,533 €
|-1,07%
|08.02.17
|NYSE
|57,55 $
|-1,08%
|08.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|203
|Eines meiner weiteren Investme.
|29.10.15
|87
|Level 3 Communications , neue.
|15.01.15
|25
|Level 3 - Baldige Kaufchance? .
|10.07.08
|14
|LVLT--sollte man beachten o. .
|16.10.03