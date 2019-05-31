"Letting people drown is not an option for Europe"/ Bedford-Strohm goes on Mediterranean fact-finding visit

Hannover (ots) - After the European elections, Bishop HeinrichBedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church inGermany (EKD), has urged an increase in international efforts torescue and receive refugees. He said that 2019 should not now becomea lost year for rescuing people in distress on the Mediterranean. OnSunday 2 June 2019 Bedford-Strohm will leave for Sicily in order togain first-hand information about the situation of civilian searescues and aid projects for refugees.Listen to a personal statement by Bedford-Strohm on thefact-finding visit at https://youtu.be/uqu_pO3xPkoFor queries before and during the visit please contact MichaelBrinkmann on: +49(0)170 760 95 64 michael.brinkmann@ekd.deHanover, 31 May 2019EKD Press OfficePressekontakt:Carsten SplittEvangelische Kirche in DeutschlandPressestelleStabsstelle KommunikationHerrenhäuser Strasse 12D-30419 HannoverTelefon: 0511 - 2796 - 269E-Mail: presse@ekd.deOriginal-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell