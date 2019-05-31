Erweiterte Funktionen
"Letting people drown is not an option for Europe"/ Bedford-Strohm goes on Mediterranean fact-finding visit
31.05.19 11:00
Hannover (ots) - After the European elections, Bishop Heinrich
Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in
Germany (EKD), has urged an increase in international efforts to
rescue and receive refugees. He said that 2019 should not now become
a lost year for rescuing people in distress on the Mediterranean. On
Sunday 2 June 2019 Bedford-Strohm will leave for Sicily in order to
gain first-hand information about the situation of civilian sea
rescues and aid projects for refugees.
Listen to a personal statement by Bedford-Strohm on the
fact-finding visit at https://youtu.be/uqu_pO3xPko
For queries before and during the visit please contact Michael
Brinkmann on: +49(0)170 760 95 64 michael.brinkmann@ekd.de
Hanover, 31 May 2019
EKD Press Office
