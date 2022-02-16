Erweiterte Funktionen
Lepidico - Big swings and small roundabouts
While lithium had a relatively poor coronavirus in terms of its price performance relative to other metals, the speed of its catch-up post-crisis has been striking. The price has doubled since August and there is near-universal consensus that the market will remain in deficit (barring the extraordinary) for the remainder of the decade. This note updates our valuation and forecasts for Lepidico to reflect a 19.3% increase in our long-term lithium hydroxide price assumption to a still relatively conservative US$18,000/t, which more than offsets the effects of some of the delays (eg slow assay turnaround times) that the company is experiencing.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0224 €
|0,0228 €
|-0,0004 €
|-1,75%
|16.02./15:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPD2
|A2DHFT
|0,038 €
|0,0066 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0224 €
|-1,75%
|15.02.22
|Berlin
|0,022 €
|+1,85%
|11:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0255 $
|+1,39%
|15.02.22
|München
|0,02 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|0,02 €
|-4,76%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|0,0206 €
|-5,50%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|0,0202 €
|-7,34%
|08:10
