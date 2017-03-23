Leoni Issues 2017 Forecast

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni (LEOGN), the leading European provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, announced, for the current year, the company projects sales of about 4.6 billion euros, equating to growth of approx.



5 percent, as well as significantly improved consolidated EBIT of between 180 and 200 million euros. The company projects positive free cash flow despite higher capital expenditure of approximately 250 million euros.

The company's medium-term target is to generate organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent per year. The Group's EBIT margin is projected to be in mid-single-digit territory in 2019, together with positive free cash flow (after dividend payout).

Fiscal 2016 consolidated net income was 10.5 million euros compared to 77.3 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBIT improved 11.6% to 160.2 million euros from 143.6 million euros. Consolidated sales were down 1.6% to 4.43 billion euros. Both divisions generated more than 3 percent organic growth. However, the adverse effects of changes in the copper price and exchange rates ultimately led to a marginal sales decrease.

The company said the fraud case and the restructuring programme weighed heavily on operating cash flow during fiscal 2016. Free cash flow was down from negative 5.2 million euros in fiscal 2015 to negative 40.3 million euros in 2016. Adjusted for the outflow due to the fraud case and restructuring, free cash flow was positive.

The company said it intends to deviate from its payout policy by proposing to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share.

