Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lenovo Group":
Lenovo Q3 Profit Plunges On Weak Revenues; PC Business Revenues Up




16.02.17 05:59
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd.

(LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income fell 67 percent to $98 million from last year's $300 million. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were 0.90 US cents, or 6.98 HK cents, compared to 2.70 US cents last year.


Third-quarter pre-tax income was $101 million, a 68 percent decline year-over-year.


Lenovo's quarterly revenue was $12.2 billion, a 6 percent decrease from last year's $12.91 billion. The company's PC business outperformed the industry with revenue growth at two percent year-over-year


Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our PC business remains strong, our Mobile business has made steady progress, and our Data Center business now has a clear improvement plan in place. Although it takes time to build the core competence in these two new growth engines, we are confident to achieve breakeven and profitable growth in them."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



