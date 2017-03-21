Erweiterte Funktionen

Lennar Moves Lower Despite Upbeat Q1 Results




21.03.17 17:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Lennar (LEN) have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday, with the homebuilder sliding by 2.2 percent. Lennar continues to give back ground after reaching its highest closing level in well over a year last Thursday.


The drop by Lennar comes even though the company reported first quarter results that came in above expectations on both the top and bottom limes.


