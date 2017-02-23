Erweiterte Funktionen



LendingTree Reports Better Than Expected Q4 Results




23.02.17 16:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting adjusted earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.


The company reported adjusted net income of $0.87 per share. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


LendingTree reported net income from continuing operations of $8.0 million of $0.63 per share. A year ago, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $32.1 million or $2.47 per share, including a $24.0 million income tax benefit.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $100.8 million from $78.3 million last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $97.4 million.


"Simply stated, the company's fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations and capped off another terrific year at LendingTree," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO.


Looking ahead, LendingTree forecast first quarter revenue of $122 to $126 million and full-year revenue of $500 to $520 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
125,85 $ 112,15 $ 13,70 $ +12,22% 23.02./17:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US52603B1070 A12HU0 130,00 $ 63,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 125,85 $ +12,22%  17:50
Stuttgart 116,929 € +8,99%  16:15
Berlin 107,07 € 0,00%  09:42
Frankfurt 105,875 € -1,70%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...