LendingTree, Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats 75%




23.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $8.02 million, or $0.63 per share. This was lower than $32.08 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $100.84 million. This was up from $78.34 million last year.


LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $8.02 Mln. vs. $32.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $2.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $100.84 Mln vs. $78.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $122 Mln - $126 Mln


