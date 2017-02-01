Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Legg Mason":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Legg Mason Reports Net Income In Q3




01.02.17 22:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) reported third-quarter net income of $51.4 million, or $0.50 per share compared to a net loss of $138.6 million, or $1.31 per share, in the third quarter of prior year.

The current quarter's results included non-cash impairment charges totaling $35.0 million, or $0.25 per share as well as contingent consideration credit adjustments of $14.5 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $26.4 million, or $0.25 per share, in the prior year's quarter. The current quarter also included acquisition and transition-related costs at EnTrustPermal of $3.0 million, or $0.02 per share. The prior year's third quarter included impairment charges of $371.0 million, or $2.79 per share. Third-quarter operating Income, as adjusted, was $140.78 million compared to $108.42 million, prior year.


Third-quarter operating revenues were $715.2 million, up 8% compared to $659.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Operating expenses were $604.1 million, down 33% from $900.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Operating revenues, as adjusted, increased to $590.03 million from $526.79 million.


Joseph Sullivan, CEO of Legg Mason said, "During the quarter, Legg Mason delivered operating results that were in line with market expectations, after excluding some non-cash charges, while continuing to drive strategic progress despite significant industry headwinds. The company's operating results reflect higher non-pass through performance fees for the quarter and our continued focus on managing costs."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,49 $ 31,69 $ 1,80 $ +5,68% 01.02./23:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5249011058 868079 35,83 $ 24,93 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,429 € 0,00%  30.01.17
NYSE 33,49 $ +5,68%  22:02
Stuttgart 30,842 € 0,00%  18:25
Berlin 28,895 € -1,55%  08:08
Düsseldorf 28,795 € -1,99%  09:33
Frankfurt 28,816 € -2,08%  09:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...