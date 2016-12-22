Legal & General Names Jeff Davies CFO, Succeeding Mark Gregory

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Legal & General Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.



L) On Thursday announced the appointment of Jeff Davies as Group Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Mark Gregory, the current Group CFO, who will step down from the Board when Davies takes up his appointment.

The company noted that Davies will take up the appointment of CFO following the 2016 preliminary results announcement in Spring 2017.

Gregory will remain an employee of the company until August 31 to assist with an orderly handover.

Davies is currently a senior partner of Ernst & Young LLP and leads their European Risk and Actuarial Insurance Services practice. Prior to joining E&Y in 2004, he held a number of senior actuarial roles at Swiss Re Life & Health.

