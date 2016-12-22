Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Legal & General Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Legal & General Names Jeff Davies CFO, Succeeding Mark Gregory




22.12.16 08:31
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.

L) On Thursday announced the appointment of Jeff Davies as Group Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Mark Gregory, the current Group CFO, who will step down from the Board when Davies takes up his appointment.


The company noted that Davies will take up the appointment of CFO following the 2016 preliminary results announcement in Spring 2017.


Gregory will remain an employee of the company until August 31 to assist with an orderly handover.


Davies is currently a senior partner of Ernst & Young LLP and leads their European Risk and Actuarial Insurance Services practice. Prior to joining E&Y in 2004, he held a number of senior actuarial roles at Swiss Re Life & Health.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,98 $ 2,80 $ 0,18 $ +6,43% 22.12./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005603997 851584 4,08 $ 2,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,895 € 0,00%  14.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,98 $ +6,43%  15.12.16
Berlin 2,893 € +0,56%  08:08
Stuttgart 2,851 € +0,53%  09:06
Frankfurt 2,892 € +0,10%  19:26
Düsseldorf 2,887 € -0,38%  11:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...