Legal & General FY Pre-tax Profit Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc.



(LGEN.L) reported that its profit before tax attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2016 increased 17% to 1.582 billion pounds from last year's 1.355 billion pounds.

Profit Attributable to equity holders of the company grew to 1.258 billion pounds or 21.13 pence per share from 1.075 billion pounds or 18.04 pence per share in the previous year.

Adjusted operating profit increased 11% to 1.628 billion pounds from 1.463 billion pounds in the prior year.

Gross written premiums was 10.33 billion pounds, up from 6.32 billion pounds in the prior year.

Total income surged to 77.97 billion pounds 12.70 billion pounds in the prior year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 10.35 pence giving a full year dividend of 14.35 pence, 7% higher than 2015.

The company said, "We remain confident in outlook for the Group as our strategy is aligned to, what we believe to be, established long term growth drivers of; ageing demographics; globalisation of asset markets; creating new real productive assets; reform of the welfare state; technological innovation; and providing "today's capital".

