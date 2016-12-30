Latvia's Retail Sales Rise At Fastest Pace Since Oct 2015

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in a year in November, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.


Retail sales expanded 4.6 percent year-on-year in November, following October's 0.2 percent rise. This was the fastest growth since October 2015.


Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased 1.5 percent, whereas turnover of retail trade in non-food products grew 8.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 1.3 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent expansion registered in October.


