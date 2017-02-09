Erweiterte Funktionen


Latvia Trade Deficit Widens In December




09.02.17 12:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.


The trade deficit rose to EUR 240.1 million in December from EUR 187.8 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 240.1 million.


Exports grew 7.6 percent year-over-year in December and imports surged by 11.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, exports fell 8.8 percent in December, while imports went up by 2.9 percent.


At the end of the year, the main export partners in trade with EU countries were Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Imports largely came from Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.


