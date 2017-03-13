Erweiterte Funktionen


Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In January




13.03.17 12:35
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in January as the pace of decrease in imports outpaced the fall in exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.


The trade deficit declined to EUR 175.4 million in January from EUR 240.1 million in December. In the same period of 2016, the shortfall was EUR 116.6 million.


Exports dropped 8.6 percent in January from December to EUR 808.7 million and imports fell 12.5 percent to EUR 984.1 million. On a yearly basis, exports and imports grew 13.3 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:47 , dpa-AFX
Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Sharehold [...]
13:39 , dpa-AFX
Betreiber rechnet mit langsamerem Anstieg de [...]
13:37 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR: Deutsche Wirtschaft steckt imm [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
Kopin Q4 Net Loss Narrows
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Mylan Settles With Genentech, Roche On Herc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...