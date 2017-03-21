Latvia Producer Prices Rise In February

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the first time in more than two years in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.





Industrial producer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in February, after remaining flat in the previous month. It was the first rise since January 2015.

The price increase in manufacture of food products, as well as waste collection, treatment and disposal activities, materials recovery had the strongest upward pressure on the price changes, the agency reported.

Producer prices in the domestic market grew 1.1 percent annually in February and foreign market prices rose by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent from January, when it increased by 0.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

