Latvia PPI Falls At Stable Rate In November

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices declined at a steady pace in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.





The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of decrease as in October. The measure has been falling since January 2015.

Both domestic and foreign market prices dipped by 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively in November from a year ago.

Among the main industrial groupings, the biggest impact was caused by the drop in the prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. It fell 6.6 percent from November last year. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices registered an increase of 0.8 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.3 percent from October, when it slid by 0.4 percent.

