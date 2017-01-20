Latvia PPI Falls At Slower Rate In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices decreased at a slower pace in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.





The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.4 percent stable rate of decline in November. The measure has been falling since January 2015.

The most significant impact was caused by a drop in the prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, manufacture of beverages and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products, the agency said.

Both domestic and foreign market prices dipped by 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively in December from a year ago.

Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from November, when it increased by 0.3 percent.

