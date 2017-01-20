Erweiterte Funktionen


Latvia PPI Falls At Slower Rate In December




20.01.17 12:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices decreased at a slower pace in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.


The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.4 percent stable rate of decline in November. The measure has been falling since January 2015.


The most significant impact was caused by a drop in the prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, manufacture of beverages and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products, the agency said.


Both domestic and foreign market prices dipped by 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively in December from a year ago.


Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from November, when it increased by 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:35 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street May Aim Higher On Trump's Inau [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13:31 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: STADA Arzneim [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Falls 54% In Q [...]
13:13 , dpa-AFX
VW überbrückt schwache Phase im Werk Em [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...