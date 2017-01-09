Erweiterte Funktionen


Latvia Nov Trade Deficit Widens Slightly




09.01.17 12:41
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased marginally in November from a year ago, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.


The trade deficit rose to EUR 122.1 million in November from EUR 120.7 million in the corresponding month last year. However, it was below the shortfall of EUR 132.9 million in October.


Exports climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 3.2 percent.


Shipments of pharmaceutical products expanded 24.3 percent annually in November, while those of electrical machinery and equipment fell by 13.2 percent.


On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively in November.


In November, the main export partners in trade with EU countries were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and the United Kingdom. Imports also largely came from Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:38 , dpa-AFX
Global Payments Lifts FY17 Outlook; Stock U [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
CEVA Q4 Earnings Exceed Prior Guidance
13:29 , dpa-AFX
Verband: Fernbusse bringen Imagegewinn - aber [...]
13:22 , dpa-AFX
Global Payments Inc. Reveals 37% Advance I [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
Yen Strengthens Against Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...