Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Latvia Inflation Highest Since May 2012




11.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in more than four-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Statistics Bureau showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 1.3 percent climb in November. It was the fourth successive monthly increase.


Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since May 2012, when prices had grown the same 2.2 percent.


As compared to last year, prices of goods were 1.7 percent more expensive in December and costs of services by 3.4 percent.


Food prices climbed 4.8 percent annually in December and transport charges went up by 3.0 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent from November, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.


In 2016, the average annual rate of change in the CPI was 0.1 percent as compared to 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 02.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % 0,00%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...