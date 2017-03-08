Erweiterte Funktionen

Latvia Inflation Highest Since March 2012




08.03.17 12:41
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in almost five years, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index climbed at a faster pace of 3.3 percent year-over-year in February, following a 2.9 percent increase in January.


Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since March 2012, when prices had grown the same 3.3 percent.


Food prices rose sharply by 6.1 percent annually in February and transport costs surged by 6.7 percent.


At the same time, clothing and footwear prices registered a decline of 2.0 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from January, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
