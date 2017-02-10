Erweiterte Funktionen

Latvia Inflation Highest Since March 2012




10.02.17 12:34
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to the highest level in nearly five years, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.2 percent climb in the previous month.


Moreover, this was the highest inflation since March 2012, when prices had grown 3.3 percent.


As compared to last year, prices of goods were 2.8 percent more expensive in January and costs of services by 3.1 percent.


Food prices grew 6.2 percent on year and those of transport charges increased by 5.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from December, when it rose by 0.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



