Latvia Industrial Production Growth Eases In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth eased sharply at the start of the year, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.





Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in January, much slower than the 11.2 percent spike in December. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Manufacturing production grew 7.8 percent annually in January and mining and quarrying output surged by 18.8 percent. Meanwhile, electricity and gas supply production registered a decline of 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.8 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.1 percent. It was the first decrease in five months.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM