Latvia Industrial Production Grows For Fourth Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded for the fourth straight month in December, an at an accelerated pace, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.





Industrial production surged a calendar-adjusted 11.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's 11.2 percent spike.

Manufacturing production grew 11.7 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output advanced by 16.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent from November, when it rose by 2.8 percent. It was the fourth month of increase in a row.

For the whole year 2016, total industrial production was 4.9 percent higher than in the preceding year.

