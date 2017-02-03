Latvia Industrial Production Grows For Fourth Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.02.17 12:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded for the fourth straight month in December, an at an accelerated pace, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.


Industrial production surged a calendar-adjusted 11.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's 11.2 percent spike.


Manufacturing production grew 11.7 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output advanced by 16.2 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent from November, when it rose by 2.8 percent. It was the fourth month of increase in a row.


For the whole year 2016, total industrial production was 4.9 percent higher than in the preceding year.


