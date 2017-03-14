Latvia Current Account Surplus Rises In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account surplus increased at the start of the year, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed Tuesday.





The current account surplus grew to EUR 114.4 million in January from EUR 49.0 million in December. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 85.6 million.

The deficit on goods trade narrowed to EUR 137.3 million from EUR 186.5 million in the prior month. At the same time, the services trade surplus rose to EUR 182.3 million from EUR 167.4 million.

The capital account balance turned to a mere deficit of EUR 0.19 million in January from a surplus of 33.8 million in December. The financial account came in at a deficit of EUR 139.8 million versus a surplus of EUR 84.2 million in the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM