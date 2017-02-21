Erweiterte Funktionen

Lanthio Pharma Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Study With Lanthipeptide MOR107




21.02.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) said that its fully owned subsidiary Lanthio Pharma B.

V., Groningen, Netherlands, has initiated a phase 1 clinical study with MOR107.


MOR107, a selective agonist of the angiotensin II receptor type 2, is a lanthipeptide based on Lanthio Pharma's proprietary technology platform and the first lanthipeptide in MorphoSys's clinical pipeline.


The goal of the trial is to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered single ascending doses (SAD) of MOR107 in healthy male volunteers. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 study will be conducted in a single center in the United Kingdom and will enroll 80-110 subjects.


Topline results of the study are expected in the second half of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006632003 663200 52,15 € 28,50 €
