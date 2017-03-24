Land Securities Issues Statement On 21 Moorfields

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.17
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.

L) confirmed that, in line with previous market guidance, it will shortly complete demolition of the existing buildings at development site at 21 Moorfields, EC2, which will be followed by piling and construction of an above station raft in accordance with a consented scheme. Construction of the raft is due to be completed by June 2018.


The Group said it is also in discussions with Deutsche Bank regarding a pre-let for the development which would require alterations to the design of the building above ground.


