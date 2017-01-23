Lamprell Says Remains Cautious

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell Plc. (LAM.L), a provider of diversified engineering and contracting services to the onshore and offshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries, said that it continues to believe that 2017 will prove a particularly cautious environment, and will continue to maintain tight control over expenditure and expenses and, more especially, continue to position Lamprell for work in future years.



The company expects revenue for the year to be about US$700 million.

John Kennedy, Executive Chairman, Lamprell, said, "The board recognises and welcomes recent change in oil & gas market sentiment and the likelihood of stronger product pricing in 2017, especially as the year elapses. However, we also recognise that all our customer 2017 capital budgets are already established and in place, and that there is little expansive flexibility in the associated expenditures."

The company noted that 2016 saw lower levels of walk-in work than the previous year. Most of the rigs stacked in Lamprell's facilities throughout the year remained inactive, having generated only limited refurbishment revenue. Consequently, Lamprell's revenue for the year is expected to be approximately US$700 million.

Lamprell said it has adapted to market pressures by continuing its programme of cost-cutting in overheads. Following the announcement in May 2016, the Group has undertaken a further 20% reduction in its administrative staff headcount which includes some redundancies at the senior management level. Further, as several large projects have progressed to delivery or final stages of construction, Lamprell has released the related yard workforce, resulting in an overall reduction in headcount to around 4,000 people at the end of 2016.

Together with the US$90 million award from Master Marine AS for the upgrade of the mobile operating unit "Haven", these wins significantly increased the level of revenue coverage for 2017. Existing revenue guidance of US$400-500 million for 2017 performance is therefore maintained, with the current market pointing towards the lower half of the range.

The company said it continues to review its headroom against goodwill in the context of current trading conditions, its market capitalisation and the outlook for the markets in which the Group operates. Significant value continues to be attributed to goodwill as a result of the MIS transaction which was completed in 2011. Management continues to monitor the value of goodwill in light of new awards and Lamprell's business outlook.

The Group noted that its activity levels have allowed it to remain highly cash generative, with inflows from final payments on deliveries received at the end of 2016 and with further receipts due throughout 1H 2017. As a result, Lamprell maintains a strong balance sheet and a robust cash position, with 2016 year-end net cash expected to exceed the previous year. This puts Lamprell in a strong position to consider strategic growth opportunities through alliances. Discussions on the Saudi Arabia's Maritime Yard continue to progress and the market will be updated on the outcome as appropriate.

