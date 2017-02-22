Lamar Advertising FY17 Earnings In Line With Estimates

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.17 12:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR) provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates.


For fiscal 2017, the company forecast Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO per share between $5.05 and $5.20, representing growth of approximately 1 percent to 4 percent over 2016, with net income per share expected to be between $3.13 and $3.28.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


