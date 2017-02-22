Lamar Advertising Co. Bottom Line Advances 5% In Q4
22.02.17 12:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co.
(LAMR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $80.43 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $76.44 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $386.72 million. This was up from $355.97 million last year.
Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $80.43 Mln. vs. $76.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $386.72 Mln vs. $355.97 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,596 €
|74,207 €
|0,389 €
|+0,52%
|22.02./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5128161099
|A12FFH
|74,60 €
|47,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,10 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|73,63 €
|+1,80%
|08:22
|Berlin
|73,63 €
|+1,78%
|08:08
|München
|74,62 €
|+1,69%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|73,617 €
|+1,26%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|74,596 €
|+0,52%
|11:26
|Nasdaq
|79,05 $
|0,00%
|21.02.17
