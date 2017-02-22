Lamar Advertising Co. Bottom Line Advances 5% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $80.43 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $76.44 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $386.72 million. This was up from $355.97 million last year.


Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $80.43 Mln. vs. $76.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $386.72 Mln vs. $355.97 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%


