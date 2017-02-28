Laird Posts FY Pre-Tax Loss

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Laird PLC (LRD.

L, LARD.L) Tuesday reported pre-tax loss of 122.3 million pounds for the full year, impacted by a 155.5 million pounds non-cash impairment of goodwill within the Wireless Systems Division. This compares to last year's pre-tax profit of 15.4 million pounds.


Underlying profit before tax, however, in the year was 51.1 million pounds, lower than the year-ago's 73.1 million pounds.


Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company totaled 111.7 million pounds or 41.3 pence per share, compared to a loss of 8.3 million pounds or 3.1 pence per share last year.


Group revenue for the year rose 27 percent to 801.6 million pounds, but it was marginally down 0.4 percent on an organic constant currency basis.


In addition, the Group said no final dividend will be paid in respect of 2016, as previously indicated.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,023 € 2,031 € -0,008 € -0,39% 28.02./10:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1VNST91 A0MUFY 2,16 € 1,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,02 $ +15,43%  27.01.17
Stuttgart 2,023 € -0,39%  08:14
Frankfurt 2,022 € -2,41%  08:00
Berlin 1,909 € -6,97%  10:00
  = Realtime
