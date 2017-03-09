Lagardere FY Profit Jumps; Recurring EBIT Rises

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French trade book publisher Lagardere (LGDDF.



PK) reported that its profit - Group share for fiscal year 2016 jumped to 175 million euros from 74 millioneuros one year earlier. Earnings per share - Group share totalled 1.36 euros versus 0.58 euros in 2015.

Profit attributable to minority interests was 21 million euros for 2016, versus a loss of 3 million euros attributable to minority interests in 2015. The increase in this item reflected improved results at Lagardère Sports Asia following the one-off impact of cricket litigation in India, as well as the full-year consolidation in 2016 of the minority interests of Paradies at Lagardère Travel Retail.

Adjusted profit - Group share, excluding non-recurring/non-operating items, was 238 million euros, stable versus the same period in 2015. Adjusted earnings per share - Group share was 1.84 euros versus 1.87 euros in 2015.

Group recurring EBIT came in at 395 million euros versus 378 million euros in 2015. This improvement reflected a sharp increase in the contribution of Travel Retail coupled with a strong performance from Lagardère Publishing.

Revenue totalled 7.391 billion euros , up 2.5% like-for-like and up 2.7% on a consolidated basis. The difference between like-for-like and consolidated figures reflects a 95 million euros negative foreign exchange effect due mainly to the depreciation of the pound sterling, and a 124 million euros positive scope impact linked to external growth transactions, partly offset by the impact of disposals in the Press Distribution activities.

Group Recurring EBIT growth in 2017 is expected to be between 5% and 8% versus 2016, at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact from disposals of Distribution activities.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM