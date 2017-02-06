Erweiterte Funktionen



LabCorp Under Pressure On Report Of Talks To Acquire PPD




06.02.17 18:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of LabCorp (LH) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Monday.

After hitting its lowest intraday level in over a month, LabCorp is currently down by 5.7 percent.


The notable decline by LabCorp (LH) comes after Reuters said the medical lab operator is in talks to acquire contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development for more than $8 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
128,8858 $ 137,69 $ -8,8042 $ -6,39% 06.02./18:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US50540R4092 895308 141,32 $ 97,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		124,90 € 0,00%  27.01.17
München 125,88 € -0,26%  08:00
Berlin 125,96 € -0,40%  08:08
Düsseldorf 126,07 € -0,45%  09:29
Frankfurt 122,812 € -2,80%  16:13
Stuttgart 120,19 € -5,80%  15:33
NYSE 128,8858 $ -6,39%  18:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...