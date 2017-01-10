Erweiterte Funktionen



LabCorp To Acquire Assets Of Mount Sinai's Clinical Outreach Laboratories




10.01.17 14:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) announced the company and the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai), one of the largest health systems in metropolitan New York City, have entered into a definitive agreement for LabCorp to acquire assets of Mount Sinai's Clinical Outreach Laboratories.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.


Mount Sinai will continue to provide laboratory testing for patients registered at its hospitals and ambulatory facilities, as well as laboratory testing services for physicians. LabCorp will offer clinical pathology testing, including cytology and cytology-related molecular testing. Seven patient service centers currently operated by Mount Sinai will be added to LabCorp's existing network of 120 patient service centers in the metropolitan New York City area.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
131,01 $ 130,73 $ 0,28 $ +0,21% 10.01./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US50540R4092 895308 141,32 $ 97,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		122,82 € 0,00%  06.01.17
Düsseldorf 122,89 € +0,47%  09:19
Frankfurt 122,912 € +0,31%  08:01
München 122,69 € +0,30%  08:00
Berlin 122,86 € +0,26%  08:08
NYSE 131,01 $ +0,21%  16:52
Stuttgart 123,13 € -0,24%  16:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...