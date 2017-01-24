Erweiterte Funktionen

'La La Land' Leads Oscar Nominations With 14




24.01.17 16:28
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The musical "La La Land" received the most number of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards that was announced on Tuesday.


The romantic neo musical film received a total of 14 nominations, which equaled Oscar record held by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."


"La La Land's" nominations include best picture, best director for Damien Chazelle, best actors and actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.


Eight other films have joined "La La Land" for the best picture category including, Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge," Amazon's "Manchester by the Sea" and sci-fi movie "Arrival." "Moonlight," "Lion," "Hidden Figures," Hell Or High Water," and "Fences" have also received the nominations for Hollywood's top prize.


"La La Land" has also received nominations for best original screenplay, best original song, best original score, best costume design, best sound mixing, best sound editing, best production design, best film editing, best cinematography.


In the Director's category, Damien Chazelle is accompanied by Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"), Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") and Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea") and Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge).


Ryan Gosling will face competition for the most coveted Best Actor price from Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") and Denzel Washington ("Fences").


Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) also received nomination for best actress category along with Stone.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
