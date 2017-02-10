Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "L'Oréal":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


L'Oreal FY Profit Down




10.02.17 02:44
dpa-AFX


CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co.

(LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2016 declined to 3.11 billion euros or 5.50 euros per share from 3.30 billion euros or 5.84 euros per share in the prior year.


Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal, said, "In an economic context that is still volatile and uncertain, L'Oréal is confident that it will once again outperform the beauty market in 2017 and achieve another year of sales and profit growth."


Earnings per share of continuing operations attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, rose to 6.46 euros from 6.18 euros last year.


The Group's sales for the year amounted to 25.84 billion euros, an increase of 2.3%. Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and constant exchange rates, the sales trend of the L'Oréal Group was up 4.7%.


The Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 20 April 2017, the renewal of the tenure as Directors of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and Mrs Virginie Morgon.


The tenure of Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2017. The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the appointment as director of Mr Paul Bulcke.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
174,99 € 172,40 € 2,59 € +1,50% 09.02./19:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120321 853888 177,65 € 146,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		174,378 € +0,30%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 174,99 € +1,50%  09.02.17
München 173,20 € +1,25%  09.02.17
Hannover 173,21 € +1,23%  09.02.17
Berlin 173,37 € +1,20%  09.02.17
Düsseldorf 173,35 € +1,02%  09.02.17
Hamburg 173,21 € +0,56%  09.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 182,22 $ +0,51%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 173,25 € 0,00%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
15 der Konsum bleibt das Problem 10.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...