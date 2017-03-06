Erweiterte Funktionen

L'Oréal Finalizes Acquisition Of CeraVe, AcneFree & Ambi




06.03.17 09:01
dpa-AFX


CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co.

(LRLCY.PK) said that it has finalized the acquisition from Valiant of skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi.


The 3 brands are distributed in the U.S. in drug stores, mass and beauty retailers and select online outlets.


Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe, one of the fastest growing skincare brands in the U.S., offers a range of advanced products, specifically cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreens, healing ointments and a dedicated baby line.


AcneFree markets and distributes a full range of OTC cleansers and acne treatments, Ambi distributes skincare products formulated for the needs of multicultural consumers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



