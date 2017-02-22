Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "L Brands":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


L Brands Updates Feb. Comp Guidance




22.02.17 23:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced the company expects to report a mid-to-high-teens decrease in February comparable sales, below expectations for a mid-single digit decrease, reflecting a decline of about 20 percent at Victoria's Secret and a mid-single digit decline at Bath & Body Works.

The company said the exit of swim and apparel at Victoria's Secret is negatively impacting total company comparable sales by about 6 percentage points.


L Brands currently expects 2017 full-year earnings per share to be between $3.05 and $3.35, including earnings per share between $0.20 and $0.25 in the first quarter. The company noted that its 2017 earnings per share forecast includes negative impacts related to the exit of the swim and apparel categories at Victoria's Secret, continued investment in China and investment in real estate at Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,13 $ 57,70 $ 0,43 $ +0,75% 23.02./01:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5017971046 A1T7NF 88,77 $ 56,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,70 € -1,10%  22.02.17
Berlin 54,60 € +1,17%  22.02.17
Düsseldorf 54,61 € +0,85%  22.02.17
NYSE 58,13 $ +0,75%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 54,40 € 0,00%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 54,609 € -0,35%  22.02.17
München 54,59 € -0,60%  22.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...