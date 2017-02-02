Erweiterte Funktionen

L Brands Reports 4% Decline In January Comps, Sales Down 1%




02.02.17 13:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc.

(LB) Thursday announced announced one percent decline in January net sales $805.2 million from $811.3 million last year. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended Jan. 28 decreased 4 percent.


The company noted that the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 5 percentage points and 7 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively.


For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 2 percent to $4.489 billion from $4.395 billion last year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter were flat.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Bitte warten...