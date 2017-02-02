Erweiterte Funktionen
L Brands Reports 4% Decline In January Comps, Sales Down 1%
02.02.17 13:45
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc.
(LB) Thursday announced announced one percent decline in January net sales $805.2 million from $811.3 million last year. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended Jan. 28 decreased 4 percent.
The company noted that the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 5 percentage points and 7 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively.
For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 2 percent to $4.489 billion from $4.395 billion last year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter were flat.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,28 $
|58,80 $
|0,48 $
|+0,82%
|02.02./22:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5017971046
|A1T7NF
|97,35 $
|57,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,98 €
|-2,08%
|17:01
|Stuttgart
|55,29 €
|+1,36%
|19:45
|NYSE
|59,28 $
|+0,82%
|22:05
|Frankfurt
|53,306 €
|-2,37%
|15:55
|München
|54,10 €
|-2,98%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|53,98 €
|-3,04%
|10:00
|Berlin
|54,20 €
|-3,51%
|08:08
= Realtime
