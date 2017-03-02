Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "L Brands":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


L Brands February Comps Down 13%




02.03.17 13:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $765.5 million for the four weeks ended February 25, 2017, a decrease of 10 percent from net sales of $849.3 million in the year-ago period.

Comparable sales for the month decreased 13 percent.


For February, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 6 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,00 € 50,18 € -0,18 € -0,36% 02.03./15:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5017971046 A1T7NF 80,22 € 45,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,00 € -0,36%  09:47
Berlin 49,98 € +0,78%  08:08
München 49,92 € +0,54%  08:00
Düsseldorf 49,93 € +0,48%  08:06
Stuttgart 50,23 € +0,08%  15:13
NYSE 52,82 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 49,928 € -0,05%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...