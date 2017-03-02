Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "L Brands":
L Brands February Comps Down 13%
02.03.17 13:39
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $765.5 million for the four weeks ended February 25, 2017, a decrease of 10 percent from net sales of $849.3 million in the year-ago period.
Comparable sales for the month decreased 13 percent.
For February, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 6 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria's Secret comparable sales, respectively.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,00 €
|50,18 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,36%
|02.03./15:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5017971046
|A1T7NF
|80,22 €
|45,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,00 €
|-0,36%
|09:47
|Berlin
|49,98 €
|+0,78%
|08:08
|München
|49,92 €
|+0,54%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|49,93 €
|+0,48%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|50,23 €
|+0,08%
|15:13
|NYSE
|52,82 $
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|Frankfurt
|49,928 €
|-0,05%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.