L Brands December Comps. Down 1%; Sees Q4 Earnings Toward Low End Of Range




05.01.17 13:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $2.438 billion for the five weeks ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 1 percent from net sales of $2.415 billion in the year-ago period.

However, comparable sales for the month decreased 1 percent.


For the 48 weeks ended December 31, 2016, the company reported net sales of $11.769 billion, an increase of 4 percent from net sales of $11.343 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales for the period increased 2 percent.


Looking ahead, L Brands said it now expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be toward the lower end of its previous guidance of $1.85 to $2.00 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,10 € 64,76 € -2,66 € -4,11% 05.01./14:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5017971046 A1T7NF 89,20 € 53,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		62,10 € -4,11%  13:21
NYSE 67,34 $ 0,00%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 63,43 € -0,39%  10:42
München 63,43 € -0,56%  08:01
Berlin 63,11 € -0,94%  08:08
Frankfurt 62,123 € -2,62%  13:20
Stuttgart 62,40 € -3,48%  13:19
  = Realtime
