L Brands December Comps. Down 1%; Sees Q4 Earnings Toward Low End Of Range
05.01.17 13:40
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $2.438 billion for the five weeks ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 1 percent from net sales of $2.415 billion in the year-ago period.
However, comparable sales for the month decreased 1 percent.
For the 48 weeks ended December 31, 2016, the company reported net sales of $11.769 billion, an increase of 4 percent from net sales of $11.343 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales for the period increased 2 percent.
Looking ahead, L Brands said it now expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be toward the lower end of its previous guidance of $1.85 to $2.00 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,10 €
|64,76 €
|-2,66 €
|-4,11%
|05.01./14:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5017971046
|A1T7NF
|89,20 €
|53,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|62,10 €
|-4,11%
|13:21
|NYSE
|67,34 $
|0,00%
|04.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|63,43 €
|-0,39%
|10:42
|München
|63,43 €
|-0,56%
|08:01
|Berlin
|63,11 €
|-0,94%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|62,123 €
|-2,62%
|13:20
|Stuttgart
|62,40 €
|-3,48%
|13:19