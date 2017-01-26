L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Profit Rises 9% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (LLL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $188 million, or $2.38 per share. This was up from $172 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.99 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.


L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $188 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $2.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.60 Full year revenue guidance: $10.625-$10.825 Bln


