LXi REIT - Swift and accretive capital deployment




23.08.21 07:40
Edison Investment Research

Less than two months after closing its most recent, c £100m (gross) upsized equity placing, LXi REIT has substantially deployed the equity proceeds in accretive acquisitions. Further assets are in solicitors’ hands. Full rent collection underpins the FY22 DPS target, a new high level since listing in February 2017, and we forecast portfolio growth and inflation-protected rents to drive further growth in DPS and net asset value.

