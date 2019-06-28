Erweiterte Funktionen
Laurentian Bank - LT7: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
28.06.19 08:07
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA51925D1069 LT7 LAURENTIAN BK OF CDA
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,46 €
|30,44 €
|0,02 €
|+0,07%
|28.06./10:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA51925D1069
|910216
|32,16 €
|23,71 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,7359 $
|+0,18%
|27.06.19
|Frankfurt
|30,46 €
|+0,07%
|08:03
= Realtime
