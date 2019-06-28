Erweiterte Funktionen



28.06.19 08:07
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA51925D1069 LT7 LAURENTIAN BK OF CDA

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,46 € 30,44 € 0,02 € +0,07% 28.06./10:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA51925D1069 910216 32,16 € 23,71 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 34,7359 $ +0,18%  27.06.19
Frankfurt 30,46 € +0,07%  08:03
  = Realtime
