Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


LSE Updates Expected Aggregate Fees And Expenses On Deutsche Börse Merger




07.02.17 09:10
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.

L) and Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) have provided an update to the Takeover Panel on the aggregate fees and expenses expected to be incurred by HLDCO123 plc, LSEG and Deutsche Börse in connection with the Merger.


LSE said that the revised estimates reflect fees and expenses for additional work due to the lengthy process in relation to the EU Merger Regulation process, the regulatory approval process and other matters in connection with the Merger, including the proposed sale of LCH SA to Euronext N.V., as announced on 3 January 2017.


The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by HoldCo in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to about 504,000 pounds plus applicable VAT.


The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by LSE in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to up to approximately 175.222 million pounds plus applicable VAT.


The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by Deutsche Börse in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to up to about 150 million euros plus applicable VAT.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,01 € 82,15 € -0,14 € -0,17% 07.02./10:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005810055 581005 83,63 € 66,11 €
Werte im Artikel
36,59 plus
+0,34%
82,01 minus
-0,17%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,931 € -0,28%  09:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 89,30 $ +0,22%  03.02.17
Frankfurt 82,057 € +0,16%  08:45
Stuttgart 81,97 € +0,09%  10:05
Düsseldorf 81,83 € -0,01%  09:46
Hamburg 82,03 € -0,09%  08:09
Xetra 82,01 € -0,17%  10:03
Berlin 81,79 € -0,46%  09:51
Hannover 82,00 € -0,49%  08:10
München 81,98 € -0,63%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
871 Deutsche Börse 02.02.17
7 Löschung 27.08.16
21 Alphaform AG hat Insolvenzant. 04.07.16
  aktien gewinne ERLEBT man n. 17.02.16
518 Deutsche Börse - kurz vor Talf. 22.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...