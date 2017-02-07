LSE Updates Expected Aggregate Fees And Expenses On Deutsche Börse Merger

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.



L) and Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) have provided an update to the Takeover Panel on the aggregate fees and expenses expected to be incurred by HLDCO123 plc, LSEG and Deutsche Börse in connection with the Merger.

LSE said that the revised estimates reflect fees and expenses for additional work due to the lengthy process in relation to the EU Merger Regulation process, the regulatory approval process and other matters in connection with the Merger, including the proposed sale of LCH SA to Euronext N.V., as announced on 3 January 2017.

The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by HoldCo in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to about 504,000 pounds plus applicable VAT.

The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by LSE in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to up to approximately 175.222 million pounds plus applicable VAT.

The aggregate fees and expenses which are expected to be incurred by Deutsche Börse in connection with the Merger are estimated to amount to up to about 150 million euros plus applicable VAT.

