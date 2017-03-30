LSE To Commence GBP 200 Mln Buyback Programme

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.03.17 04:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc.

(LSE.L) said that it is to commence a 200 million pounds buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of LSEG, to be carried out in two tranches.


The Programme will be managed by Barclays Capital Securities Limited and RBC Europe Limited. The sole purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of LSEG.


LSEG said that it has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with Barclays in relation to the first tranche of the Programme. Barclays will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of LSEG shares independently of and uninfluenced by LSEG.


The First Tranche commences on 30 March 2017 and will end no later than 13 July 2017. Purchases may continue during any closed periods of LSEG which may fall during this period. The maximum amount allocated to the First Tranche is 100 million pounds.


In addition, LSEG announced that it has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with RBC in relation to the second tranche of the Programme. RBC will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of LSEG shares independently of and uninfluenced by LSEG.


The Second Tranche will commence on the business day following the end of the First Tranche and will end no later than 14 October 2017. Purchases may continue during any closed periods of LSEG which may fall during this period. The maximum amount allocated to the Second Tranche is 100 million pounds.


A renewed authority to purchase shares up to a maximum of 35,040,453 shares will be voted on by shareholders at LSEG's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.


