LSE Says EU Unlikely To Provide Clearance For Deutsche Boerse Deal




27.02.17 01:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.

L) said that its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) is unlikely to be approved by the European Commission.


European Union had requested that LSE divest MTS, an electronic trading platform for European government bonds. LSE said it couldn't commit to such a divestment and would not submit a remedy proposal.


"Based on the commission's current position, LSEG believes that the commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the merger," LSE said Sunday in a statement.


"The LSEG board remains convinced of the strategic benefits of the merger and recognizes the strong support from shareholders for the transaction," the company said. "LSEG will continue to take steps to seek to implement the merger."


Separately, Deutsche Boerse said on Sunday, "LSEG has resolved tonight to not commit to the required divestment of LSEG's majority stake in MTS S.p.A.The parties will await the further assessment by the European Commission and currently expect a decision by the European Commission on the merger of DBAG and LSEG by the end of March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,63 € 82,09 € -0,46 € -0,56% 24.02./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005810055 581005 83,63 € 66,11 €
81,63 minus
-0,56%
38,70 minus
-2,64%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,784 € -0,34%  24.02.17
Stuttgart 81,725 € 0,00%  24.02.17
München 81,91 € -0,11%  24.02.17
Düsseldorf 81,88 € -0,12%  24.02.17
Hannover 81,88 € -0,15%  24.02.17
Xetra 81,63 € -0,56%  24.02.17
Berlin 81,64 € -0,56%  24.02.17
Hamburg 81,50 € -0,62%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 81,512 € -0,69%  24.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 85,80 $ -0,83%  24.02.17
  = Realtime
